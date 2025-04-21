Trauma-Informed Parenting Events Coming To Houston, Fort Worth & Arlington With Bryan Post

HOUSTON, FORT WORTH AND ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour, led by child behavior expert and Post Institute founder Bryan Post, begins its U.S. leg with back-to-back events in Houston on April 24 and Fort Worth/Arlington on April 25. These full-day, in-person workshops bring Bryan's renowned trauma-informed parenting methods directly to families, professionals, and community leaders across Texas. Focused on addressing early life trauma, attachment challenges, and behavioral struggles, the tour provides breakthrough trauma support in Houston and parenting workshops in Arlington TX .The From Fear to Love tour was created to provide a path toward healing for parents, caregivers, and professionals struggling with the effects of early childhood trauma. Bryan Post's approach emphasizes connection over control, helping attendees understand the neurological roots of challenging behaviors while offering tools to foster emotional safety at home and in educational or therapeutic settings. The tour empowers families to break free from reactive patterns and create nurturing environments where children can truly thrive.With over 20 years of experience in attachment-based care, Bryan Post is one of the nation's foremost voices in trauma-informed parenting. As the founder of the Post Institute, he has trained thousands of families and professionals across the U.S. and abroad. His methods are grounded in neuroscience, real-world clinical work, and lived experience as an adoptee. Through his books, courses, and now the From Fear to Love World Tour, Bryan continues to expand access to emotional healing events in Texas that prioritize empathy, connection, and long-term change.Each From Fear to Love event is a full-day, in-person experience that blends education, storytelling, and practical application. Participants will be guided through core principles of Bryan Post's trauma-informed framework, learning how stress and fear shape behavior-and how to respond with strategies that actually work. The sessions include live teaching, Q&A discussions, and real-life case examples, allowing attendees to leave with tools they can immediately use at home, in the classroom, or in clinical practice. Whether you're a parent, educator, or mental health professional, the event offers a rare opportunity for hands-on learning with one of the field's most respected experts.Houston, Fort Worth, and Arlington were selected as the Texas launch points for the tour due to their diverse communities, strong family-focused networks, and growing demand for trauma-informed education. Both cities offer an ideal setting for meaningful conversations around emotional health, especially as local families and professionals continue to navigate the challenges of post-pandemic recovery, school-based behavioral issues, and the rising need for mental wellness tools. The events are designed to meet attendees where they are-regardless of background or experience-and offer real, actionable support that can be felt immediately within the home and broader community.Registration is now open for both the Houston event on April 24 and the Fort Worth/Arlington event on April 25, with seats expected to fill quickly. These one-day workshops are open to the public and ideal for parents, educators, therapists, foster and adoptive families, and anyone seeking practical tools for trauma-informed care. The event will run from morning to late afternoon and includes live instruction with Bryan Post, printed materials, and access to exclusive resources. To learn more or reserve your spot on the Fear To Love website.As families, schools, and communities continue searching for meaningful ways to support emotional well-being, the From Fear to Love World Tour offers more than just inspiration-it delivers solutions that last. Bryan Post's work has changed thousands of lives, and his 2025 Texas events are expected to do the same. For those seeking authentic connection, science-based strategies, and a new way forward, these emotional healing events in Texas are an opportunity not to be missed.

