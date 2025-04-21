Lifesciencehistory Releases Cartoon Illustrating 'The NIH And U.S. Healthcare In Crisis'

The NIH and U.S. Healthcare in Crisis

Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me

LifeScienceHistory: Where history is made daily

A special cartoon illustrates the current healthcare crisis facing the nation.

- Philip NessSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LifeScienceHistory , where history is made daily announces the release of its newest cartoon:“The NIH and U.S. Healthcare in Crisis” illustrates the current state of the world's largest public funder of biomedical research.“The leading healthcare institutions that made our nation the world's leader in life science innovation are now undergoing massive budget cuts, employee layoffs, and and research program cancellations, a first in our nation's history, and no one knows what the final impact will be,” says Phil Ness, Founder and CEO of LifeScienceHistory.The Initial cartoons known as "Toons & Teasers " on LifeScienceHistory, illustrate the COVID-19 Pandemic in the U.S. from the drawing of political battle lines, the COVID wave, and PPE distribution, to the vaccine rollout, the roller coaster ride, COVID vacations, and remembrance of the fallen.The defense of“Science & Reason,” the topic of Ness' first cartoon, received the 2021 Davenport International Cartoon Contest People's Choice Award. The topic is again in the news daily as healthcare agency budgets across the nation are ransacked and the new NIH director espouses misinformation as children die needlessly from measles, a preventable disease.Other cartoons spotlight CRISPR and DNA technology, infectious disease, lifesaving vaccines, leading scientists, evolution, milestones in science, and other topics.Info is a Seattle based company, established in 1997, that previously owned and published a specialized nationwide network of state- and Canadian province-based life science web sites.LifeScienceHistory is a rapidly growing resource of 20,000 plus pages of history making life science news, company information with Genealogy on Demand by state and province, original cartoons, original Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me” music video, and marketing opportunities galore!

Philip Ness

Info, Inc.

+1 541-593-0291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.