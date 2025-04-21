Traditional Japanese Sweets Mold Replicas Released As Interior Art Decor Crafted By Master Artisans

Kiku (Chrysanthemum)

CHIBA CITY, CHIBA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hanchan Corporate LLC, the company dedicated to preserving Japan's traditional crafts, has announced the launch of "WA!GACHI," an initiative to digitally archive and reproduce the historical wooden molds used in creating wagashi, Japan's traditional sweets.

About“WA!GACHI” and Its Purpose

“WA!GACHI” is an initiative to carry on the legacy of the traditional craft of confectionery wooden molds. These molds are tools made from wood, historically used in the production of wagashi, Japanese traditional sweets. Records show their use dating back over 1,000 years, with peak production spanning from the mid-Edo period around 1750 to the Showa period around 1970.

With only about 5 or 6 woodcraft artisans in Japan who can still make this traditional mold for wagashi as of 2025, the survival of the tradition raises concerns. By means of 3D scanning, the company digitally archives original molds and faithfully reproduces them with NC carving machines, capturing the artisans' techniques. A combination of specialized softwares enables highly precise reproductions.

What Are the Wooden Molds for Wagashi, Japan's Traditional Sweets?

Japanese traditional sweets are referred to as Wagashi. Until Western-style confectionery was introduced in the Meiji era (from 1868 onward), all Japanese sweets, including castella cakes, were considered wagashi. To create wagashi, one of the tools used were the wooden molds.

Wooden molds are used to press a dough, such as made of rice flour, into shapes like that of the sea bream fish, etc. When samurai flourished during the Edo Period (from 1603 onward), the types of molds expanded, giving rise to a diversity of designs. Wagashi made with wooden molds were offered as gifts to feudal lords accompanied by samurai, and also widely enjoyed by common people.

WA!GACHI's Products Lineup

Wagashi molds are carved featuring auspicious animals and plants such as sea bream, cranes, turtles, and lotus flowers. Each one is intricately carved and often praised for its artistic value. WA!GACHI has lined up a wide variety of designs, reproducing the wooden molds that had been actually used in wagashi shops.

The 12 mold designs available for sale currently, as well as the 5 upcoming molds, are replicas made out of natural wood. Customers can choose from the finishes and frame paint from 3 colors each, all paint made of 100% plant-based natural oils. Here are 3 items from the product lineup:

Product Name: Tai (Sea Bream)

Price range: USD $1,639.62 to $5,829.74

Size: 215 x 120 x 25 mm to 650 x 320 x 50 mm

This replica wooden mold is shaped as a sea bream that brings good fortune, a popular good-luck charm. Available in small to extra large sizes, this item can be displayed at a restaurant entrance or on a wall.

Product Name: Kiku (Chrysanthemum)

Price: USD $2,346.47 (birch), $2,448.49 (resin)

Size: 180 x 100 x 25 mm

This replica wooden mold features chrysanthemum delicately carved petal by petal. Japan's national flower, the chrysanthemum was introduced to Japan around 800 AD as a medicinal herb, and is considered to ward off evil.

Product Name: Kame (Turtle)

Price: USD $1,486.58 (resin), $1,595.89 (birch)

Size: 180 x 100 x 25 mm

The pattern of the turtle shell is impressive in this mold. It is associated with longevity, as per the ancient saying“Cranes live a thousand years, turtles ten thousand”. It is perfect for decorating entryways, bedrooms, or living rooms.

Mission and Vision of WA!GACHI

WA!GACHI aims to preserve and pass on the traditional culture of wagashi wooden molds using modern technology, sharing their charms with the wider world. As well as to contribute to the preservation of other traditional crafts that are difficult to sustain.

Available for Purchase Worldwide

A partnership with Buyee Connect, a proxy buying service, provides ease of purchase for international customers, allowing products to be shipped worldwide.

