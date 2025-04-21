‘Time For An African Pope’: Vatican Expert Francesco Sisci Hints At Francis’ Succession (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) After the passing of Pope Francis, noted Vatican expert Francesco Sisci has weighed in on the implications for the Roman Catholic Church and the likely direction of its leadership.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sisci shared his thoughts on the late pontiff's legacy, the upcoming papal conclave, and why it may now be time for the Catholic Church to elect its first African pope.

Pope Francis, the religious leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, has died at the age of 88. He had been suffering from various age-related ailments and was hospitalised for over a month prior to his death.

His passing marks the end of a transformative era for the Church and initiates the formal process of electing a new pope.

Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, assumed the papacy on March 13, 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: Your views on the passing of Pope Francis?

Francesco Sisci: It is incredibly sad. It is a tremendous loss, not just for the Catholic Church, but for all of humanity. Few figures like Pope Francis have made such a concerted effort to reach beyond religious boundaries. He spoke to everyone regardless of faith, race, or political beliefs. His loss is particularly painful because it comes at a time when the world is gripped by turmoil, including two major ongoing conflicts: in the Middle East and in Ukraine. His voice was one of peace, dialogue, and inclusion, and his absence leaves a great void at a crucial time.

IANS: The Church stands at a crossroads. What direction do you think it will take from here?

Francesco Sisci: In the coming weeks, the Vatican will hold a conclave to elect the next pope. This will be one of the largest and most diverse conclaves in history, with 138 cardinals from across the globe. Representatives will come from countries as far-flung as Iran, Laos, and Mongolia. The key question before the conclave is: What kind of pope does the Church need now? Should the next pontiff focus inwardly on internal Church matters, or outwardly on global crises? There are strong arguments for both approaches. Ideally, the Church will select someone capable of balancing both missions. However, unlike when Pope Francis was elected during a relatively peaceful period, this decision comes amid global instability, making it an even more critical choice.

IANS: Who do you see as the frontrunners to succeed Pope Francis?

Francesco Sisci: It is very, very hard to say. It might be time for an African pope. Africa has the most vibrant demography. I mean, the growth of population is the highest in the world. The rate of conversions and the Catholic conversions are twice as much as the rate of population growth. There is a growing number of Catholics in China, very large. The African church has suffered a lot from persecution, and it has a lot of martyrs due to Islamic terrorists have been killing Catholic priests in Africa. And Africa, in many ways, is a geopolitical battleground. Most of the migrants come to Europe from Africa. And, countries like China, Russia, and Turkey are vying for new places and new inroads in Africa against the whole old grip of the old colonial powers. So there could be reasons to find an African pope. Moreover, I would say, and usually, African cardinals fit a double bill. They are conservative on ethics, but quite liberal on social issues. It also fits well with the church at the moment.