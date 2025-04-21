Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Security Door For Pilots (FJK-508)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a physical barrier to close off the front row of passenger seats to the restroom when a pilot is exiting the cockpit," said an inventor, from W Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SECURITY DOOR FOR PILOTS. My design would provide pilots with a safe and stress-free means of using the facilities without feeling vulnerable to possible attack."

The patent-pending invention provides enhanced pilot protection when exiting the cockpit during a flight. In doing so, it reduces the risk of a terrorist or mentally unstable person charging the cockpit when a pilot exits. As a result, it increases safety. It also provides added peace of mind for airline crew members. The invention features a strong and reliable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for airlines and manufacturers of aircraft.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-508, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

