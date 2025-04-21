Bydfi Lists EPT/USDT Trading Pair — Trade And Win A Share Of The $5,000 Prize Pool

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEYCHELLES, East Africa, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto exchange BYDFi has officially listed Balance's native token, $EPT, opening spot trading for the EPT/USDT pair. To celebrate the launch, BYDFi is offering a $5,000 prize pool , available for a limited time to all users who participate in EPT trading.

$EPT: The Core Engine of the Balance Ecosystem

$EPT is the native token of the Balance platform and plays a central role in powering the ecosystem. With a total supply of 10 billion, it drives core functions such as trading incentives, liquidity provision, and application development.

Balance, the infrastructure behind $EPT, originated from E-PAL, formerly the world's largest gaming companion platform. Today, it serves over 4.2 million users and 450,000 active Epals. By integrating AI and blockchain, Balance is redefining Web3 interactions through immersive, decentralized digital experiences.

In September 2024, Balance raised $30 million in funding from top-tier investors including a16z, Animoca Brands, and Galaxy Interactive, further accelerating its global growth and ecosystem expansion.

Multi-Promotion Campaign Now Live on BYDFi

To coincide with the EPT listing, BYDFi is kicking off several campaigns:



A $5,000 EPT trading prize pool

An 8,100 USDT new user bonus program Events celebrating BYDFi's 5th anniversary



More details are available on BYDFi's official platform.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi has been named one of Forbes' Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges and is officially listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Serving users in 190+ countries, the platform is trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide.

BYDFi holds multiple MSB licenses, is a member of Korea's CodeVASP alliance, and regularly publishes Proof of Reserves (POR) to ensure transparency and trust. BUIDL Your Dream Finance



Website:

Support Email: ...

Business Partnerships: ... Media Inquiries: ...

Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Facebook | Telegram | YouTube