Bydfi Lists EPT/USDT Trading Pair — Trade And Win A Share Of The $5,000 Prize Pool
$EPT: The Core Engine of the Balance Ecosystem
$EPT is the native token of the Balance platform and plays a central role in powering the ecosystem. With a total supply of 10 billion, it drives core functions such as trading incentives, liquidity provision, and application development.
Balance, the infrastructure behind $EPT, originated from E-PAL, formerly the world's largest gaming companion platform. Today, it serves over 4.2 million users and 450,000 active Epals. By integrating AI and blockchain, Balance is redefining Web3 interactions through immersive, decentralized digital experiences.
In September 2024, Balance raised $30 million in funding from top-tier investors including a16z, Animoca Brands, and Galaxy Interactive, further accelerating its global growth and ecosystem expansion.
Multi-Promotion Campaign Now Live on BYDFi
To coincide with the EPT listing, BYDFi is kicking off several campaigns:
- A $5,000 EPT trading prize pool An 8,100 USDT new user bonus program Events celebrating BYDFi's 5th anniversary
More details are available on BYDFi's official platform.
About BYDFi
Founded in 2020, BYDFi has been named one of Forbes' Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges and is officially listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Serving users in 190+ countries, the platform is trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide.
BYDFi holds multiple MSB licenses, is a member of Korea's CodeVASP alliance, and regularly publishes Proof of Reserves (POR) to ensure transparency and trust. BUIDL Your Dream Finance
- Website: Support Email: ... Business Partnerships: ... Media Inquiries: ...
Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Facebook | Telegram | YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment