Healthcare Logistics Market Projected To Surpass US$167.394 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.20%

The healthcare logistics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% from US$112.898 billion in 2025 to US$167.394 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the healthcare logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$167.394 billion by 2030.The healthcare industry has been at the forefront of the global pandemic, with healthcare logistics playing a crucial role in ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of medical supplies and equipment. As the demand for healthcare services continues to rise, the healthcare logistics market is also experiencing significant growth.This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient supply chain management in the healthcare sector, as well as the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices .One of the key drivers of this market growth is the growing demand for healthcare services in developing countries. As these countries continue to invest in their healthcare infrastructure, the need for efficient logistics solutions to support the delivery of medical supplies and equipment is also increasing. This presents a significant opportunity for healthcare logistics providers to expand their services and tap into new markets.The global pandemic has also highlighted the importance of a robust healthcare logistics system. With the rapid spread of the virus, the demand for medical supplies and equipment has skyrocketed, putting immense pressure on the healthcare logistics industry. However, despite the challenges, healthcare logistics providers have risen to the occasion and have played a critical role in ensuring the timely delivery of essential medical supplies to healthcare facilities around the world.As the healthcare industry continues to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape, the healthcare logistics market is expected to witness steady growth. With advancements in technology and the increasing focus on supply chain efficiency, healthcare logistics providers are well-positioned to meet the growing demands of the industry and play a vital role in supporting the global healthcare system.In conclusion, the healthcare logistics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for healthcare services and the need for efficient supply chain management. As the world continues to navigate through the global pandemic, the role of healthcare logistics providers in ensuring the timely delivery of medical supplies and equipment has become more critical than ever. With the industry expected to continue its upward trajectory, healthcare logistics providers are poised for success in the coming years.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the healthcare logistics market that have been covered are CEVA Logistics AG, FedEx Corp, DHL Group, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Lufthansa Cargo, Kuehne + Nagel, AmerisourceBergen, Alloga, among others.The market analytics report segments the healthcare logistics market as follows:.By Product TypeoPharmaceuticalsoMedical Devices & EquipmentoVaccinesoPersonal Healthcare Products.By Service TypeoTemperature-Controlled LogisticsoGeneral Healthcare LogisticsoStorage Services.By Delivery SpeedoExpress DeliveryoRegular Delivery.By End-UseroHospitals & ClinicsoDiagnostic and Laboratory CentersoPharmaciesoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.CEVA Logistics AG.FedEx Corp.DHL Group.Cold Chain Technologies LLC.United Parcel Service Inc.Lufthansa Cargo.Kuehne + Nagel.AmerisourceBergen.Alloga.DB Schenker.Sinotrans limited.Movianto.Cardinal Health.McKessonReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market:.Medical Device Security Market:.Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market:.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

