RPF Director-General Reviews NFR's Security To Meet Challenges

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 21 (IANS) Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Manoj Yadava, on Monday, visited the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and inspected the security arrangements to ensure the readiness of RPF to meet the unique challenges posed by the region's geographical and strategic context, officials said.

The NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that the NFR, being a strategically sensitive zone of Indian Railways, shares international borders with several neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, China and Myanmar.

"The vast international borders make security management in the region, both critical and complex. Against this backdrop, the inspection and review by the DG RPF held special significance in ensuring the readiness of RPF to meet the unique challenges posed by the region's geographical and strategic context," he added.

Sharma said that during the visit, the RPF DG held a detailed inspection of the RPF infrastructure and reviewed the operational systems in place.

His visit reflects the continued emphasis of Indian Railways on enhancing security standards and operational preparedness across all regions, the CPRO added.

He chaired a crime review meeting at the newly inaugurated RPF conference hall named as "Manthan" at NFR headquarters Maligaon (near Guwahati).

Additional General Manager (AGM), NFR, V.B. Vishwakarma; Inspector General, RPF, K. Arul Jothi; along with other senior officials attended the crime review meeting, where various aspects of railway security, crime prevention, passenger safety and modernisation of RPF operations were discussed.

Emphasis was laid on strengthening intelligence gathering, enhancing coordination with other law enforcement agencies and leveraging technology for better surveillance and monitoring, the CPRO said.

Yadava also interacted with RPF personnel during the visit, appreciating their dedication and efforts in maintaining safety and security across the railway network.

He encouraged the RPF to continue their work with commitment and professionalism, keeping in mind the crucial role they play in the security framework of Indian Railways.

As part of the visit, a "Suraksha Sammelan" was organised at Rang Bhawan, the cultural auditorium at Maligaon, where the RPF DG addressed a large gathering of RPF personnel.

He took note of the issues faced by the force and assured that the welfare and well-being of RPF personnel remain a top priority.

The RPF Chief also emphasised the importance of a motivated and well-supported force in delivering effective railway security and encouraged open dialogue to address their needs.

The NFR operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.