Former Acting US Attorney For The Western District Of North Carolina Joins Troutman Pepper Locke

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As Acting U.S. Attorney, Cameron served as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Western District of North Carolina, responsible for nearly all litigation involving the U.S. in the district. He joined the office in 2022 as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney, the office's second-ranking position, overseeing day-to-day operations and supervising the civil, criminal, appellate, and administrative divisions. In these roles, Cameron managed an office of approximately 100 federal prosecutors and staff in Charlotte and Asheville, overseeing criminal investigations and prosecutions for violations of federal law, civil lawsuits by and against the government, and actions to collect judgments and restitution on behalf of victims and taxpayers. Additionally, he maintained an active caseload, handling federal criminal and civil cases involving public corruption, fraud, and violations of the False Claims Act.

"As a well-respected leader and prosecutor, Lawrence has a demonstrated track record of success in handling complex federal criminal and civil cases. He has a talent for breaking down intricate legal issues and providing clear, strategic advice, making him a fantastic asset to our team," said Allison O'Neil , leader of Troutman Pepper Locke's White Collar Litigation and Investigations Practice. "His arrival marks the second high-profile addition to our practice this year, following the arrival of Peter Leary, former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, highlighting our strategy of hiring well-known and excellent talent across the firm to best serve our clients."

"Lawrence's deep network across North Carolina, as well as his relationships with many of our Charlotte partners, will be instrumental in further elevating the firm's presence in the region," said Jason Evans , managing partner of Troutman Pepper Locke's Charlotte office. "His background in high-ranking prosecutorial roles gives him a unique perspective on intricate federal cases, which will undoubtedly benefit our clients and investigations practice."

Prior to his time in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina, Cameron was a partner at McGuireWoods, where he represented clients in government and internal investigations, civil litigation, regulatory enforcement, and white collar criminal defense matters. He previously served as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina and as an Assistant District Attorney in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cameron earned his J.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and his B.A. from Hampton University.

"I am thrilled to return to private practice and contribute to the talented investigations and trial teams at Troutman Pepper Locke," Cameron said. "It has been an honor to serve the Western District of North Carolina. I look forward to starting this new chapter and applying my background in both criminal and civil enforcement actions, as well as my extensive trial experience, to provide the highest level of client service."

Troutman Pepper Locke's White Collar Litigation and Investigations Practice Group includes former government prosecutors, in-house compliance counsel, and seasoned white collar defense attorneys who resolve sensitive government investigations and proceedings. The team has decades of experience handling high-stakes civil and criminal government investigations throughout the U.S. and are able to respond quickly to minimize risk.

