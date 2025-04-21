Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Solar Power Tools (FJK-428)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction, and I thought there could be a more efficient way to power various handheld tools like drills," said an inventor, from Palatka, Fla., "so I invented the FENIX SOLAR POWER TOOLS. My design eliminates the hassle of having to get additional battery packs to power handheld tools."

The invention provides a solar way to power handheld tools. In doing so, it can be applied to power tools such as drills, impact drivers, sanders, grinders, circular saws, reciprocating saws, etc. As a result, it ensures the tool retains a constant source of power. It also increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all tradesmen, building construction contractors, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-428, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

