Hammond Power Solutions Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast Notification
This call can be accessed by registration through participant links:
Date/Time: May 2, 2025/ 9 a.m. ET
Live Call Participant Registration Link:
Audio-Only Webcast:
A webcast replay will be available for 12 months.
ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the“Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS' standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A
Hammond Power Solutions – Energizing Our World
For further information, please contact:
David Feick
Investor Relations (519) 822-2441 ext. 453
Legal Disclaimer:
