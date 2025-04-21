Salus Scientific Unveils Permtm Program To Advance Radiation Safety For Healthcare Workers

Real-time dosimetry integration enhances occupational safety and education in fluoroscopy suites

- James MehalchickCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Salus Scientific Corp., a leader in reducing occupational risks in healthcare, announces the launch of the Personal Radiation Monitoring (PeRMTM) Program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to improve safety for healthcare professionals exposed to scatter radiation. In collaboration with Polimaster, the PeRMTM Program introduces affordable, real-time dosimetry through RadFlashtechnology, now integrated into Salus Scientific's radiation protection garments and the Salus Shield platform.This industry-first solution empowers healthcare workers to Know Your DoseTM by providing continuous, live tracking of radiation exposure levels during procedures. Unlike traditional badge-based monitoring, RadFlash-enabled dosimetry gives immediate feedback, enabling staff to make informed decisions to reduce radiation exposure in accordance with ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) principles.“Healthcare workers are becoming increasingly aware of the many occupational risks associated with daily work,” said Todd Flohr, CEO of Salus Scientific.“At Salus Scientific, we are now offering an affordable and effective way to raise awareness and educate on minimizing scatter radiation through ALARA awareness. We believe there is a lot of opportunity to reduce the dangers of scatter radiation, starting with education, which is at the center of the PeRMTM Program through live and real-time radiation monitoring.""Polimasteris proud to partner with Salus Scientific to power the PeRMTM program with our RadFlashtechnology," said James Mehalchick, president of Polimaster Inc. "RadFlashrepresents the latest evolution in electronic dosimetry – offering real-time, wireless dose monitoring with unmatched accuracy and responsiveness. Integrating RadFlashinto the PeRMTM program brings a vital layer of safety and awareness directly to the healthcare professionals who need it most."In addition to real-time dosimetry, the PeRMTM Program offers educational resources and data collection tools to inform best practices within fluoroscopy suites. This comprehensive approach enhances safety culture and promotes personal accountability among interventionalists, surgeons, and supporting staff.With the PeRMTM Program, Salus Scientific continues its mission to protect those on the front lines of patient care through innovative, data-driven solutions that prioritize both prevention and education.For more information, visit .About Salus Scientific Corp.Founded in 2021 in Charleston, South Carolina, Salus Scientific Corp. designs and develops advanced medical technologies aimed at safeguarding healthcare workers and patients. Its flagship product, the GLiFTTM Pro, revolutionized radiation protection by addressing the physical strain of traditional lead aprons. Learn more at .

