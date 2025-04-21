Delhi Govt To Unveil Pollution Action Plan 2025-26 Next Week: Minister Sirsa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) On the eve of World Earth Day, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday that the government is preparing to unveil its Pollution Action Plan 2025-26 next week.

The Plan is likely to enlist measures like installation of mist sprayers, stricter enforcement of pollution under control and expansion of the fleet of electric buses.

He said on World Earth Day, the Delhi government will also launch a fresh batch of 255 nine-metre, environment-friendly neighbourhood electric buses christened DEVI – Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchanges.

“The buses will be a gift for Delhiites from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav,” he said.

Talking about the Government's vision for checking pollution, Sirsa said,“Just as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Heat Action Plan 2025 today, we will come out with a blueprint for tackling pollution in the city next week.”

Highlighting the aspects of the Heat Action Plan, Sirsa said it is very important to save the lives of people, and we are confident it will be successful.

“Whether it is enhancing drinking water facilities or reviewing school timings for children. We are confident that our plan will be successful,” he said.

Talking about World Earth Day, Sirsa said the annual event observed on April 22 requires people to voluntarily switch off all non-essential electrical gadgets for the environment.

On the political front, Sirsa said the AAP's decision not to contest the Mayor election on April 25 is an admission of defeat by the party.

“Did they ever have the numbers to win the elections?” asked Sirsa, adding that AAP leaders are living in fear of the AAP Government's and councillors' scams being exposed by the BJP.

Training his guns on the Congress, Sirsa said, it seems, the Congress appears to be on course to make a world record on electoral defeats by deciding to contest the Mayoral election despite not having the numbers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.