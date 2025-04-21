Maha CM Bats For Project Completion Within The Set Deadlines

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday at the 'War Room' meeting reviewed the status of 15 key infrastructure projects and instructed the administration that the work should proceed as per the defined timeline.

He also took the review of 18 infrastructure projects, which were discussed during the previous meeting of the War Room.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the 'War Room' meeting included a review of several major projects across Mumbai, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Western Maharashtra.

The CMO said that the projects included Mumbai Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale), Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali), Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli), Metro Line 7A (Andheri to CSM International Airport Terminal 2), Metro Line 9 (Dahisar East to Mira Bhayander), Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project, Borivali to Thane Twin Tunnel Project, Uttan-Virar Sea LinkSewri-Worli Elevated Corridor, Pune Metro, Dahisar to Bhayander Link Road, Goregaon-Magathane DP Road, Goregaon–Mulund Link Road, Northern Coastal Road.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of meticulous planning to ensure that developmental projects are completed swiftly.

He urged the respective departments to hold internal meetings to resolve obstacles so that all development works can be completed in a time-bound manner.

He also directed that the land acquisition process be expedited to make land available for these projects.

“Necessary permissions related to forest and environmental concerns should be obtained promptly, and zonal master plans should be prepared as required. Advanced technologies should be used for accurate surveying in large-scale projects like the Dharavi redevelopment,” he said.

He also stressed the need to resolve land acquisition issues for the Wardha-Nanded railway project, which connects Vidarbha and Marathwada.

“The process of purchasing private land for the Wardha-Gadchiroli railway line should be completed within seven days. For the Vadhavan Port Project, which is vital for maritime transport, forest land issues should be addressed and necessary decisions taken promptly. The Vadhavan Port is expected to generate significant employment, and hence, implementation should also be fast-tracked,” said the Chief Minister.

He further directed that immediate action should be taken regarding land acquisition for metro projects in Mumbai and Pune.

“Technical issues in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar City Water Supply Project should be resolved without delay, and work should commence urgently. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should acquire land for the Magathane to Goregaon DP Road, and necessary wildlife clearances should be granted immediately,” he said.

He also instructed that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority should hand over the tenements meant for project-affected persons to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the previous 'War Room' meeting, the Chief Minister had reviewed around 18 projects. At that time, 73 issues were discussed, out of which 31 have been resolved, and efforts are ongoing to resolve the remaining issues.