State Civil Services Day Celebrated In Sikkim

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, April 21 (IANS) The State Civil Services Day organised by the Department of Personnel (DoP) was observed at the Chintan Bhawan with the release of the State Civil Service magazine titled 'Sikkim Civil Service Chronicle' on Monday here, officials said.

State Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurung, was present as the chief guest at the event.

He said that the government provides guidance, while civil servants are the core of the administration.

He advised officials to remain fair, follow the law, and act with precision.

Expressing concern over substance abuse in Sikkim, the Minister called for coordinated departmental efforts for awareness, monitoring, and support.

He also directed strict attendance from officials and urged them to assist the public and guide unemployed youth towards appropriate opportunities.

He thanked the Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, for his leadership and vision in strengthening Sikkim's future through clear policies and programmes.

State Chief Secretary R. Telang, in his address, highlighted the responsibility of civil service officers in ensuring efficient and accountable governance.

He noted that officers must respond effectively to the evolving expectations of the public, particularly in the digital age, and adopt technology to enhance service delivery.

He reminded officers to prioritise public welfare over personal recognition and to remain solution-oriented and proactive.

He stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of challenges to implement sustainable reforms.

State Forest and Environment Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar, presented the "Mero Rukh Mero Santati" initiative.

He said that the initiative is based on core principles such as emotional bonding, spiritual connection, celebration, collective growth, and carbon neutrality.

Kumar added that the initiative encourages beneficiaries to plant 108 trees each, a culturally significant number, to foster a deeper relationship between individuals and nature.

He also said that the initiative promotes community involvement and aims to turn afforestation into a collective movement that helps offset carbon emissions and supports sustainable living.

Science and Technology Department Secretary, Sandeep Tambe, outlined the state's approach to mitigating the risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods.

He highlighted the significance of early warning systems and the resilience of infrastructure.

Tambe noted that Sikkim follows a four-step protocol: preliminary assessment, comprehensive study, mitigation design, and execution.

He added that this approach has become a national model, enabling local scientists, engineers, and managers to take the lead in developing long-term and self-reliant solutions.

Social Welfare Department Secretary, Sarika Pradhan, shared the progress of the "Nasha Mukt Sikkim" initiative, which is part of the national "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan".

She said that the campaign focuses on raising awareness, providing rehabilitation, and enforcing laws.

Pradhan also added that the initiative involves community leaders, educators, law enforcement, and health professionals.

She said the goals include reducing the stigma around addiction, encouraging people to seek treatment, and building a drug-free society.

Its key activities include public education, counselling, vocational training, and strict enforcement of the NDPS and State laws.