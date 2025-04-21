Tony Robbins And Feeding America® Launch The Next Billion Meals Challenge To End Hunger In The U.S.

New Campaign Builds on Mr. Robbins' 1 Billion Meals Challenge-Completed Two Years Early-With a Bold 10-Year Commitment to Deliver the Next Billion Meals

CHICAGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum of the 1 Billion Meals Challenge*-completed two years ahead of schedule-#1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and world-renowned life and business strategist Tony Robbins is doubling down on his mission to end hunger in America. In partnership with Feeding America, Mr. Robbins has launched The Next Billion Meals Challenge-a 10-year initiative to provide an additional one billion meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. The new campaign has helped provide over 50 million meals-proof of both the pressing need and its powerful momentum.

In 2014, Mr. Robbins partnered with Feeding America to launch the 100 Million Meals Challenge, an initiative that was successfully completed within two years. Recognizing the escalating need for hunger relief, he expanded his vision to the 1 Billion Meals Challenge, which was fulfilled two years ahead of schedule, providing critical meals to individuals and families in need.

"When we set out to provide a billion meals, we didn't know exactly how we'd get there - we just knew it had to be done," said Tony Robbins. "Thanks to the generosity of so many, we not only reached that goal - we surpassed it, two years ahead of schedule. But hunger in America hasn't gone away - and neither have we. The Next Billion Meals Challenge is our bold answer to an urgent problem. This is about more than just meals -it's about making sure everyone has the fuel they need to thrive, take charge of their future, and live life on their own terms. Real change happens when we rise together - and now's the time to go bigger, move faster, and provide the next billion meals."

Mr. Robbins is driven to maximize impact - the campaign matches every donation made at this page to turn individual generosity into something far greater. His commitment has sparked thousands to take action, showing that when people unite around a cause, extraordinary change is possible.

The Next Billion Meals Challenge will continue Mr. Robbins' partnership with Feeding America while also engaging other food rescue organizations he supports, such as FarmLink and Sharing Excess. Mr. Robbins' financial contributions support these organizations' efforts to recover surplus food that is then redirected to communities in need, with much of it distributed through Feeding America.

"Tony Robbins continues to be an extraordinary partner in our mission to end hunger," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "His passion, generosity, and ability to rally others to take action have helped to transform millions of lives. This renewed effort is about more than providing meals-it's about putting people first and recognizing the profound impact individuals can have on one another."

The Next Billion Meals Challenge is Mr. Robbins' U.S.-focused contribution to the 100 Billion Meals Challenge, a global initiative he co-founded with former United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Governor David Beasley. The 10-year campaign aims to provide 100 billion meals worldwide by mobilizing food industry leaders, philanthropists, and humanitarian organizations to create sustainable solutions to hunger. Since its inception, the initiative has already secured more than 30 billion meals globally.

As Mr. Robbins continues to push boundaries in his mission to end hunger, he invites others to step up and be part of the solution. "This isn't just about providing meals-it's about giving people hope," Mr. Robbins said. "It's about ensuring that no child, no family, ever has to wonder where their next meal will come from."

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of partner food banks

About Tony Robbins:

Tony Robbins is an eight-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, peak performance coach, and life and business strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations, and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. He is also a philanthropist whose influence extends globally, positively impacting over 50 million individuals across 100 countries through his audio programs, educational videos, and live seminars.

About Feeding America:

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica to learn more.

SOURCE Tony Robbins

