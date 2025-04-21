Kalamity Kills Returns With Fiery New Single 'Afraid' - A Powerful Rock Anthem Of Defiance

Kalamity Kills

Kalamity Kills, "Afraid" (PERO RECORDINGS)

Band builds on momentum from BILLBOARD and MediaBase Chart Success of "Starry Skies (988)"

- Jamie RoweNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kalamity Kills continues their relentless ascent, unleashing their explosive new single,“Afraid,” via their own label PERO RECORDINGS. Hot on the heels of their Billboard Mainstream Rock and MediaBase Active Rock chart sensation“Starry Skies (988)”-which spent 9 weeks in the Billboard Top 40 and 12 weeks dominating MediaBase charts-Kalamity Kills channels their uncompromising energy into a fierce anthem that demands attention.Produced and mixed by Jamey Perrenot,“Afraid” is a bold declaration of resilience and empowerment, driven by razor-sharp guitar riffs, searing vocals, and lyrics that defy submission. Written by Perrenot and Rowe, the song also features Julia Lauren Bullock-Kalamity Kills' dynamic new bassist-whose harmonies and background vocals bring a fresh intensity to the band's sonic identity. While Rob Bodley commands the drums live, the studio version features Korn's Ray Luzier, delivering a thunderous performance that elevates the track's urgency and fire.“'Afraid' is about breaking free from the chains-societal, personal, emotional-that hold us back,” explains Jamie Rowe.“It's a reminder to live defiantly fearless, no matter the odds.”Lyrics like "We don't bow to the throne of enemies” and "A castle doesn't make you a king” encapsulate the band's rebellious ethos and refusal to conform.Visually amplified by striking artwork depicting a monstrous figure looming over a defiant crowd,“Afraid” reflects the band's message of courage, confrontation, and defiance. The single arrives alongside a national rock radio campaign and a series of branded visual campaigns on social media.Kalamity Kills has also recently secured official endorsements from Curt Mangan Strings, Ernie Ball Music Man Guitars, Lakland Basses, Mesa Boogie, Toontrack, and Truetone-a testament to the band's rising presence in the rock and gear communities alike.With“Afraid” now streaming on all major platforms, Kalamity Kills continues to set the tone for modern hard rock-unfiltered, unrelenting, and unapologetically loud.For more information, visit .About Kalamity Kills: Kalamity Kills is an electrifying hard rock band known for their raw, unapologetic sound and spirited rebellion against conformity. Fronted by Jamie Rowe and backed by a powerhouse team including Jamey Perrenot, Julia Lauren Bullock, and Rob Bodley, the band has quickly become a force in the modern rock scene. With charting hits and a growing arsenal of high-voltage anthems, Kalamity Kills continues to inspire a movement of fearless living and sonic defiance.

