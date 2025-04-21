Countryside Roofing Simplifies Storm Damage Recovery With Full-Service Insurance Claim Assistance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- ChadNAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Homeowners navigating storm damage repairs often face delays and confusion when dealing with insurance claims. To address this, Countryside Roofing, Siding and Windows Inc. has expanded its service model to include full-service insurance claim assistance, offering a more streamlined and hands-on approach to storm recovery.The new process helps customers manage inspections, documentation, insurance communication, and repair work from start to finish-reducing the typical stress and time delays after a major storm.“Most homeowners don't deal with insurance claims often, so it's easy to miss steps or feel overwhelmed,” said Chad.“We've built a process that takes that burden off their plate. Our team manages everything from the inspection to the final repair, making sure nothing gets missed.”A GROWING NEED FOR STORM RECOVERY SUPPORTSevere weather events-including hail and windstorms-have increased across Illinois in recent years, with Naperville and surrounding suburbs frequently affected. Countryside's updated service offering aims to improve how quickly and efficiently customers can recover.By assigning a dedicated project manager to each claim, the company provides step-by-step assistance, ensuring repairs are completed correctly and insurance requirements are met.“This is about doing what's right for the customer,” said Chad.“Insurance work can be technical. Our experience helps protect homeowners from delays, denials, or short-paid claims.”LOCAL EXPANSION TO IMPROVE RESPONSE TIMESCountryside Roofing has opened a new office in Naperville, IL, to better support residents in DuPage and Will counties. The move strengthens the company's on-the-ground presence in one of its fastest-growing service areas.The company has operated in the western suburbs for decades, but the new location allows faster site visits and better availability for post-storm inspections.Homeowners looking for roofing companies in Naperville IL can now access the company's full offering-including insurance support-more easily than ever.FIVE DECADES OF EXPERIENCEFounded in 1973, Countryside Roofing has completed more than 7,000 roofing, siding, window, and gutter projects across the Chicagoland region. They work with high-quality materials and well-known brands, including DaVinci Roofscapes, LP SmartSide, James Hardie Siding, and Pella Windows.The company is fully licensed and insured in Illinois and Wisconsin, with certifications from the National Roofing Contractors Association and Home Advisor. They provide a 5-year labour warranty on workmanship and lifetime warranties on most materials.Countryside also maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is known for its high rate of customer referrals.“We've always focused on doing the job right and being transparent with our customers,” said Chad.“This new service is an extension of that commitment.”SUPPORTING HOMEOWNERS FROM START TO FINISHWith the new Naperville office now open and the storm claim assistance program fully active, the Naperville IL roofing company plans to continue expanding its local services.

