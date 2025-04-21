HILL FARRER NAMED A 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it has been recognized in the Los Angeles Times as a“Top Law Firm” highlighting the firm's Real Estate practice.“It's exciting to receive this recognition alongside other prestigious law firms,” says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis .“This recognition highlights our long-standing commitment to helping clients navigate complex transactions in one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country.”Hill Farrer has a more than 100 year history of success in practices including business, labor and employment, real estate, and litigation. The firm's attorneys are leaders in their fields, highly respected by both the courts and by their peers. With an excellent track record and aggressive client advocacy, Hill Farrer provides consistent success for its clients.Earlier this year, Hill Farrer was recognized as a Chambers California Spotlight law firm.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.