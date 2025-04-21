The Hype Magazine Drops First Digital Issue Of 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ta'Rhonda Jones Returns to Host OWN's 'The Never Ever Mets' in Lead Cover Story

- Dr. Jameelah "Just Jay" WilkersonCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hype Magazine , the #1 digital magazine in the world, kicks off 2025 with the release of Digital Issue #144, anchored by a dynamic cover story featuring actress, musician, and television personality Ta'Rhonda Jones , who returns as host of OWN's hit reality series The Never Ever Mets. Airing Fridays at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN, the show follows seven couples who forged online relationships but never met in person. Now entering its highly anticipated second season, the show explores emotional depth, hidden truths, and the authenticity of modern love beyond screens.In her exclusive #LiveSessions interview with The Hype Magazine, Jones opens up about the new season, online dating red flags, and how her personal journey informs the empathy she brings to her hosting duties.“I've been through it. I know what it's like to wonder if this love is real,” Jones says in the feature. Her return to the series promises more than just entertainment-it's a masterclass in navigating truth and vulnerability in today's dating culture.Also in this issue :Todd Bridges: The acting icon reflects on sobriety, surviving sexual abuse, working with Muhammad Ali, and his relationship with Gary Coleman in a moving interview.Da Inphamus Amadeuz: The Punchline Academy host on Shade 45 / SiriusXM discusses Hip Hop's healing power, cultural preservation, and his long-standing media legacy in an introspective conversation.Maia Marcella Hazel: The Amazonian warrior of Wonder Woman fame returns with a mic in hand.“Music is my language,” she declares.Jon B: Celebrating 30 years in R&B, Jon B is back with Waiting On You, a new album and fresh collaborations, reminding us why his voice remains timeless.Ralph McDaniels: Video Music Box marks 40 years on air, and The Hype Magazine honors this cultural milestone with a special #LiveSession exploring McDaniels' trailblazing influence on music and visual storytelling.This release marks The Hype Magazine's first issue of 2025, a milestone year as the brand celebrates 23 years since its humble beginnings as a one-page community newsletter in 2002. Now a global media powerhouse, The Hype Magazine remains committed to amplifying diverse voices and cultural pioneers across entertainment, lifestyle, and innovation.Under the editorial leadership of Dr. Jerry Doby, Editor-in-Chief since 2012, and the visionary guidance of Founder/CEO Dr. Jameelah“Just Jay” Wilkerson, the magazine is entering a new era of engagement and innovation.“We built this brand on authenticity, opportunity, and connection. 23 years later, that mission hasn't changed-it's only expanded,” says Dr. Jameelah Wilkerson.“Our 2025 editorial strategy reflects our dedication to covering not just the stars, but the spark that lights entire industries.”The Hype Magazine's 2025 Strategy includes:Strategic Digital Transformation via The Hype Magazine CircularScalable promotions through membership tiers and influencer-driven campaignsExpanding B2B offerings, such as media coverage solutions, press services, and product placementsUpcoming Topics from the 2025 Editorial Calendar include:Technology/Business/Gaming features in MayFood, Travel & Luxury insights in JulyHype Gospel and Comedy Spotlights in AugustCulture, Fashion, and Influencer Stories in SeptemberDigital Issue #144 is available now at .

The Hype Magazine Live Session with Ta'Rhonda Jones Host of "The Never Ever Mets" on OWN

