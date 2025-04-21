Egypt: Minister Of Planning, Economic Development And International Cooperation Arrives In Washington To Participate In The 2025 Spring Meetings Of The World Bank (WB) Group And The International Monetary Fund (IMF)

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation and Egypt's Governor at the World Bank Group, arrived in Washington, USA, to participate in the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank (WB) Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which are being held throughout this week under the theme "Jobs... The Path to Prosperity."

The meetings are attended by central bank governors, finance and development ministers, parliamentarians, senior private sector officials, civil society representatives, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including global economic prospects, poverty reduction, driving economic development, and the effectiveness of development cooperation.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat is scheduled to participate in several high-level meetings and events, including the Intergovernmental G24 on International Monetary Affairs and Development, the Development Committee meetings, and the African Governors Constituency meeting at the World Bank Group.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat will also participate in a number of events organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF), in light of the Forum's close relationship with the Egyptian government.

Egypt has announced its support for contributing to the 21st replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA), a World Bank Group institution and one of the largest institutions working to combat extreme poverty in the lowest-income countries. The WB Group is conducting ongoing discussions with contributing countries and relevant stakeholders to complete this process.

In addition, the Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation will hold intensive bilateral meetings with the senior management of the WB Group to follow up on the ongoing partnership portfolio and efforts to drive growth, employment, and achieve sustainable economic development.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat will also hold meetings with representatives of governments and multilateral and bilateral development partners, and participate in high-level events to discuss current global economic challenges and the future of development in developing countries and emerging economies.

The current meetings are taking place at an exceptional time in terms of global economic developments, amid U.S. tariffs on many trading partners and their impact on growth and inflation in various countries around the world, as well as the impact of geopolitical tensions in many regions of the world on the economic situation.

The annual meetings include meetings of the Development Committee, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the G24, the G20, and other meetings.

