Easter Monday 2025 In US: Are Banks, Post Offices, Stock Markets Open Or Closed?

Monday, April 21, 2025, marks Easter Monday - the day after Easter Sunday and the final day in a long weekend of religious observance for many Christians across the world. The day holds significant religious meaning, especially for Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox believers.

Is Easter Monday a federal holiday in the US?

No. Easter Monday is not a federal holiday in the United States. This means that federal government offices remain open and operate under regular business hours.

Are banks open on Easter Monday?

Yes. Major US banks, including Chase, PNC, Wells Fargo, and Citi, will be open. Their online services and ATMs will also function as normal, although cash availability in ATMs may be limited after the long weekend.

Will mail be delivered on Easter Monday?

Yes. The United States Postal Service (USPS) will operate normally on Easter Monday, including regular mail delivery. Since USPS only halts services on federal holidays, all locations and services will be running as usual.

Are FedEx and UPS operating on Easter Monday?

Yes. Both FedEx and UPS will have normal operations on Easter Monday, as outlined in their respective holiday schedules. Any service disruptions would have been limited to Easter Sunday or Good Friday.

Is the stock market open or closed on Easter Monday?

Yes. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are open on Easter Monday. These markets close on Good Friday but resume regular trading on Easter Monday, as it is not part of their holiday schedule.

Are schools open or closed on Easter Monday?

It varies. In many states, public schools remain open unless Easter Monday falls during their spring break. Private religious schools may choose to close in observance of the day. Additionally, in Maine and Massachusetts, Easter Monday coincides with Patriots' Day - a public holiday - meaning schools in those states may be closed.

Easter Monday serves as a continuation of Easter festivities, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to Christian belief, Jesus rose from the tomb on Easter Monday and remained on earth for 40 days, appearing to followers, healing the sick, and offering teachings. In some cultures, the day is known as“Bright Monday,” and“Renewal Monday,” and may include processions and cultural traditions such as Easter eggs and Easter bunnies.

