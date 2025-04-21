Pope Francis' Death: 'Beacon Of Humility And Spiritual Courage'- PM Modi, King Charles, Other World Leaders Pay Tribute

MENAFN - Live Mint) The world united in mourning on Monday, April 21, as news broke of the passing of Pope Francis , the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. Known for his humility, compassion, and deep commitment to social justice, the Argentine-born pope breathed his last in the Vatican , leaving behind a spiritual legacy that transcended borders, faiths, and ideologies.

Leaders from across the world expressed their sorrow, recalling personal memories and reflecting on the profound impact of Pope Francis on the global stage.

| Pope Francis death news LIVE: Body to be moved to St Peter's Basilica Wednesday

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute, saying,“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis... Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage.” He fondly remembered their meetings, adding,“His affection for the people of India will always be cherished.”

Pope Francis with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the United Kingdom, King Charles issued an emotional statement: "His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church, and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith." He recalled their recent meeting earlier in April, noting it brought him and the Queen great comfort.

His Holiness with King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X,“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest... May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him.”

Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron.

| Pope Francis' death: Who will be the next pontiff? A look at top six contenders

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a moving message in Italian, calling him“un grande uomo e un grande pastore” (a great man and a great pastor). She remembered his spiritual counsel and teachings, saying,“Il suo magistero e la sua eredità non andranno perduti” (His teachings and legacy will not be lost).

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with Pope Francis

From Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez shared his sorrow:“I mourn the passing of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice, and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace.” [translated from Spanish]

Pope Francis alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof honored the late pontiff as“een voorbeeld voor zeer velen” (an example for many), emphasising his service, humility, and relevance even to non-Catholics.

| Pope Francis will not be buried underneath St Peter's Basilica. Here's why

Malta's PM Robert Abela recalled Pope's visit to the island and his“tireless efforts for peace”, while US Vice President JD Vance, who met him just a day before, wrote,“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

US Vice President JD Vance with Pope Francis, a day before his passing.

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, on behalf of the Conference of European Rabbis, expressed“deep sorrow on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” and fondly recalled their meetings and the Pope's“untiring efforts in promoting peace.”

Pope Francis with Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, became the first Jesuit and the first Latin American to assume the papacy in 2013. His reign was marked by a strong emphasis on mercy, care for the poor, climate justice, and interfaith dialogue. Even in his final days, he continued to inspire with a message of love and unity.