IPL 2025: Blown Away By Talent And Dedication Of B Sai Sudharsan, Says Jos Buttler

Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) Ahead of IPL 2025 table-toppers (GT) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler said he has been left mighty impressed by top order batter B Sai Sudharsan's talent and dedication for making big runs in the competition.

Left-handed batter Sudharsan is the tournament's second leading run-getter with 365 runs in seven games, just three runs behind Lucknow's Nicholas Pooran, at an average of 52.14 and strike-rate of 153.36.“From day one of watching him in the nets, I was blown away by his talent and dedication.”

“He's getting the results as well. Very classical player, hits the ball very hard and doesn't look like much can go wrong with him. He's been very consistent this season and we need him to keep going,” said Buttler in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.

Asked about the chatter in the batting group ahead of the clash at the Eden Gardens, Buttler stated it was about someone in the top three playing through the innings and give GT a greater chance of winning the match.

“Always try to see myself not out at the end and work back from there to the present moment. It's also crucial to have partnerships as well. Bit of gameplan and bit of coincidence as well. We've spoken a lot about building partnerships, assessing conditions and if one guy can be there at the end, that's good as well.”

“But in T20 cricket, you need to take risks and push the game at certain points so it's not always going to work out like that. But at the moment we've got some guys in good form who're looking to take the game deep.”

Buttler, who has 315 runs in seven games for GT in IPL 2025, cheekily signed off by saying the weather isn't conducive for him to play golf anymore.“It's getting a bit hot now for golf. New team for me, really good environment, very relaxed. We've got a good thing going at the moment.”