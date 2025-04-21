Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Excellon Resources Inc.


2025-04-21 10:12:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Excellon Resources Inc. : Has received a statement of claim in which it has been named as a defendant in an action commenced by Javier Martinez Lomas in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, related to prior litigation against a former indirect Mexican subsidiary of Excellon. Excellon Resources Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.16.

