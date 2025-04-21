Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cineplex Inc.

Cineplex Inc.


2025-04-21 10:12:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Cineplex Inc. : Announces that Tuesday is a moviegoers' favourite day of the week. Following the incredible response from $5 Tuesdays in February, starting tomorrow, $5 Tuesdays at Cineplex are making a comeback for the final two Tuesdays in April. Cineplex Inc. shares T are trading down $0.08 at $9.06.

MENAFN21042025000212011056ID1109453639

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search