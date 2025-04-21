403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Cineplex Inc. : Announces that Tuesday is a moviegoers' favourite day of the week. Following the incredible response from $5 Tuesdays in February, starting tomorrow, $5 Tuesdays at Cineplex are making a comeback for the final two Tuesdays in April. Cineplex Inc. shares T are trading down $0.08 at $9.06.
