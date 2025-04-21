403
Perpetua Resources Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Perpetua Resources Corp. : Announced that the Stibnite Gold Project has been selected as a Transparency Project in response to President Donald Trump's recent Executive Order aimed at strengthening American mineral production and significantly reducing U.S. reliance on foreign nations for critical mineral supplies. As one of just 10 initial U.S. projects selected by the National Energy Dominance Council for placement on the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council dashboard, the Stibnite Gold Project will have access to increased interagency transparency, coordination, and oversight. Perpetua Resources Corp. shares T are trading up $0.76 at $18.95.
