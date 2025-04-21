Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Northland Power Inc.

2025-04-21 10:12:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Northland Power Inc. : Announced today the appointment of Jeff Hart as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1. Northland Power Inc. shares T are trading down $0.16 at $18.28.

