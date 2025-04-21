403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bausch Health Companies
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Bausch Health Companies : Today announced its exclusive ONE by ONE Recycling and Biotrue Eye Care Recycling programs have collected a total of 103,169,500 units, or 625,026 pounds, of used contact lenses, eye care and lens care materials in the United States. That's equivalent to the weight of approximately 600 concert grand pianos. Bausch Health Companies
shares T are trading unchanged at $16.68.
shares T are trading unchanged at $16.68.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment