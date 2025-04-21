Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-21 10:12:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Bausch Health Companies : Today announced its exclusive ONE by ONE Recycling and Biotrue Eye Care Recycling programs have collected a total of 103,169,500 units, or 625,026 pounds, of used contact lenses, eye care and lens care materials in the United States. That's equivalent to the weight of approximately 600 concert grand pianos. Bausch Health Companies
shares T are trading unchanged at $16.68.

MENAFN21042025000212011056ID1109453635

