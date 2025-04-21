403
Collective Mining Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Collective Mining Ltd. : Announced changes in the executive management of the Company effective immediately with the appointment of Ned Jalil as Chief Executive Officer, and former CEO Omar Ossma retaining his role as President and continuing to perform his same duties within the day-to-day operations of the Company. Collective Mining Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $14.68.
