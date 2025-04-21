Where The Parties Stand On Gun Control In The Canadian Federal Election

MENAFN - The Conversation) The outcome of the 2025 federal election could have major consequences on Canada's gun control regime. Current polling suggests that either the Liberals or Conservatives will win the April 28 election , so their proposed policies deserve close attention.

The Liberals want to cement policies implemented by Justin Trudeau's government, particularly the ban on assault-style weapons.

The Conservative Party of Canada, on the other hand, seems intent on avoiding the gun control issue, although Leader Pierre Poilievre has suggested he might weaken Canada's firearm laws.

The issue came up briefly during the recent English-language leadership debate, when Liberal Leader Mark Carney told his Conservative counterpart, Pierre Poilievre:“You can't be tough on crime unless you're tough on guns .”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney participate in the English-language federal leaders' debate in Montréal on April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberal gun control policy since 2015

Since 2015, the Liberal Party has substantially strengthened Canada's gun control laws.

In 2019, the Liberals passed Bill C-71 , which enhanced background checks for purchasers. It also required retailers to keep records of firearm transactions. Following the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting , the federal government prohibited several models of assault-style firearms.

Bill C-21 , passed in 2024, codified a freeze on the sale and transfer of handguns. In addition, it increased penalties for firearms smuggling and trafficking, and added offences concerning what are known as“ghost guns ,” untraceable firearms assembled with components purchased either as a kit or as separate pieces. Bill C-21 also included new measures aimed at reducing intimate partner violence.

Read more: Canada shouldn't be smug about gun violence - it's a growing problem here, too

In December 2024 and March 2025 , the Liberal government expanded the list of prohibited firearms.

These prohibitions helped rationalize the firearm classification system by ensuring that firearms with similar characteristics are classified the same way.

Liberal Party platform

The Liberal Party's 2025 platform does not propose introducing significant new gun control measures. Rather, the party pledges to defend and cement existing firearm laws. Carney accuses Poilievre of wanting to“import irresponsible, American-style gun laws” into Canada.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks during an announcement at Sheridan College in Brampton, Ont., on April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Liberal platform promises“to keep assault-style firearms out of our communities,” while“respecting the longstanding traditions of hunting, including among Indigenous Peoples, and sport shooting.”

The Liberals will implement“an efficient gun buyback program for assault-style firearms.” They also promise that new models of firearms entering the Canadian market are classified“by the RCMP and not the gun industry.”

In addition, the Liberals promise to automatically revoke gun licences“for individuals convicted of violent offences, particularly those convicted of intimate partner violence offences, and those subject to protection orders.”

Other Liberal commitments include toughening oversight of the firearms licensing system and strongly enforcing measures aimed at reducing intimate partner violence.

Opposition party positions

The NDP says nothing about firearms in its platform, while the Bloc Québécois vaguely commits to continuing to demand better control of illegal and prohibited firearms.

The Conservative Party also largely avoids mentioning gun control. For example, on April 9, the party announced part of its criminal justice policy. It urges the adoption of a“three-strikes-and-you're out” law. There was, however, no mention of the Conservatives' proposed gun control platform.

The lack of a clear position seems designed to avoid entangling Poilievre in the thorny gun control issue. The Conservatives learned the dangers of promising to repeal popular gun control measures in the 2021 election. Erin O'Toole had secured the Conservative Party leadership by appealing to gun owners , and the party's 2021 election platform promised to repeal the Liberal ban on assault-style firearms.

The Liberals drew attention to O'Toole's promise, badly knocking the Conservatives off message for several days. O'Toole was forced to retreat from his commitment to repeal the ban. He instead promised the Conservatives would retain the ban until an independent“classification review” of firearms was completed.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks in Ottawa in September 2021, the day after the Conservatives lost the federal election to the Liberals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Opponents of gun control responded by expressing a sense of betrayal .

In his review of the 2021 election, Canadian political scientist Faron Ellis found that O'Toole“compounded the damage when he had no definitive answers, appearing evasive or even deceitful, as the Liberals would repeatedly charge through to the end of the campaign.”

Liberals believe that the controversy over O'Toole's gun control position helped them turn the tide and win the 2021 election. For Conservatives, the lesson of the 2021 election seems to be that they should avoid making clear promises about firearm policy.

Poilievre's agenda

Poilievre has not been completely silent on the gun control issue. Prior to the election, he told a prominent gun control critic that he will repeal Liberal gun laws .

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters at a rally in Woolwich, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

However, he has been less explicit during the election campaign. He has mentioned gun control at his rallies, but does not detail what a Conservative government would do. For example, at an event in Woolwich, Ont., on April 10, he promised to“reverse the wasteful multi-billion dollar gun grab that targets our hunters and our sports shooters.”

It is unclear what exactly Poilievre means by his promise to“reverse the wasteful multi-billion dollar gun grab.” Would the Conservatives again allow the purchase and transfer handguns? Would they eliminate the ban on assault-style rifles, thereby making firearms like the AR-15 widely available?

Being frank about his position would help avoid suggestions that Poilievre has an agenda to substantially alter Canada's gun control laws.