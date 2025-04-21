Renowned Writer Presents New Book In National Art Museum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted an exciting magical event, where writer, artist, and illustrator Ekaterina Sokolova-Zyzak introduced her new children's book, "In Search of the Magic Carpet," Azernews reports.

The book takes readers on a colorful adventure with two curious cats traveling to Baku to find a mysterious carpet journey is filled with amazing experiences and discoveries, showcasing the beautiful Azerbaijani carpets that are rich in history and vibrant in colors. Through the enchanting patterns and designs, young readers will learn about Azerbaijan's impressive carpet weaving tradition. The author's stunning illustrations bring the delightful tale to life.

Shirin Malikova, the museum director and a Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, highlighted that each page of the book not only tells a magical story but also has educational value, helping to develop the taste of young readers.

At the book presentation, led by Doctor of Philosophy in Philosophy Teymur Daimi, the author shared insights about how she created the book, what inspired her, and the artistic choices she made.

Ekaterina Sokolova-Zyzak was born in Moscow into a family of artists; her grandfather, Nikolai Sokolov, and father, Mikhail Sokolov, were both creators. Nikolai was a member of the renowned satirical art group Kukryniksy.

Ekaterina studied watercolor at the Surikov Institute's art museum and ceramics at the Moscow Institute of Applied Arts. Since 1986, she has lived and worked in Warsaw and is a member of the Polish Artists' Union.

She works with various mediums, including ceramics (porcelain), watercolors, gouache, and easel painting (oil and acrylic). Since 1980, she has actively participated in the art world, showcasing her work in over 250 group exhibitions and international symposiums, along with 35 solo exhibitions.

Her artwork can be found in museums and private collections across countries such as Russia, France, Germany, Finland, India, the USA, and Chile.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.