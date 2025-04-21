Azerbaijani Schoolgirls To Represent Country At European Girls Olympiad In Informatics

Qualifying exam for EGOI 2025 held with Azercell's support

On April 12–13, the Azerbaijan-French University (UFAZ) hosted a qualifying exam to select members of the national team for the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics (EGOI) 2025.

The exam brought together a talented pool of candidates, including last year's EGOI participants, this year's female finalists in the senior category of the Republic Subject Olympiad (RFO), and junior participants who scored over 100 points. During the two-day selection stage, candidates demonstrated their skills in programming and algorithms.

Following the results of the selection round, the national Olympiad team was formed. The team includes 10th-grade students Rahidil Bayramli and Aytan Isgandarova from the Baku Physics-Mathematics and Informatics Specialized Lyceum, along with 11th-grade students Ayan Kerimova and Leyla Hajizade from the Ganja Physics-Mathematics and Informatics Specialized Lyceum. These students will represent Azerbaijan at EGOI 2025, scheduled to take place in Bonn, Germany, from July 14 to 20.

Since 2017,“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been collaborating with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education to cultivate IT and ICT talent in Azerbaijan. This collaboration includes focused training for schoolchildren participating in international informatics Olympiads. Expanding its commitment, Azercell has also supported the national girls' Olympiad team since 2022, providing specialized training to enhance their skills and global competitiveness.