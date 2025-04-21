Air Force Strikes Attack Drone Launch Site In Kursk Region
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that the strike was carried out on Saturday, April 19.
The Russian invaders, according to the General Staff, used this facility to train, equip and launch reconnaissance and attack drones , including FPV drones.
As a result of the strike, the Air Force managed to eliminate up to 20 enemy UAV operators.Read also: Ukrainian paratroopers capture nine Russian servicemen in Kursk region
“This strike is a tangible response to the enemy's actions against the Ukrainian army,” the General Staff emphasizes.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian armored train with drones in the Pokrovsk direction.
