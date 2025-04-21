Cinc Syrskyi Visits Brigades In Sumy Region That Repel Russia's Attempts To Seize Border

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the situation in Sumy region and the build-up of combat capabilities with commanders and chiefs of military services.

According to Ukrinform, he posted this on Facebook .

“Intense fighting continues in the Sumy region in areas near the state border, as well as in the territory of the Russian Federation. Following the order of their leadership, Russian troops are trying to drive us out of Kursk region and seize the border areas of Sumy region. However, the aggressor's plan is being hampered by our units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which have once again thwarted the enemy's offensive in this area with their active actions. I have planned my work in this area in order to understand in detail the situation in the brigades that are defending there, to assist commanders in organizing combat operations and resolve problematic issues,” emphasized Syrskyi .

He said that shortly before Easter, he met and listened to commanders, key officials of brigade headquarters, and heads of military services, and made all the necessary decisions on the ground to support combat operations and replenish stocks of military equipment and ammunition.

In addition, Syrskyi discussed with the commanders the prospects for the development and further enhancement of the combat capabilities of Ukrainian troops, the introduction of modern technologies and the increase of the unmanned component in brigades of all types.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, only getting ahead of the enemy in the use of high-tech weapons, increasing the number and quality of robotic platforms and remotely controlled modules, and introducing artificial intelligence into weapons will allow the Defense Forces to effectively destroy enemy forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the challenges of asymmetric warfare, its impact on global security and the role of innovation in modern armed conflicts at the International Academic Forum“Military Innovations in Modern Warfare.”

Photo: Syrskyi/Facebook