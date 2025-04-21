Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Commerce Min., CMA Commissioners


2025-04-21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifah Al-Ajeel, accompanied by Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Imad Tifoni, Vice Chairman Rayan Al-Zaid, and members Tariq Shehab, Hessa Al-Roumi and Thamer Al-Nusf, on the occasion of the formation of the CMA board. (end)
