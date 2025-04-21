Lyrid Meteor Shower To Illuminate Qatar's Skies On Tuesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar skygazers will be able to observe the Lyrid meteor shower this year, which is expected to reach its peak activity on the evening of Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and continue through the early hours of Wednesday, the Qatar Calendar House (QCH) reported.

Dr. Bashir Marzouq, astronomy expert at the QCH, said that the Lyrid meteor shower, which recurs annually during the observational window extending from mid-April through April 25, is forecast to reach its peak intensity on April 22, a date that consistently marks the apex of its celestial activity each year.

The shower, known for its bright meteors, is expected to peak at a rate of 20 meteors per hour. Experts confirm it will be visible to the naked eye across Qatar and the Arab region starting from midnight until dawn on Wednesday by gazing toward the northeastern horizon of each country's nocturnal sky, Dr. Marzouq highlighted.



He pointed out that digital cameras can be utilized to obtain images of the shower, considering the importance of increasing the exposure duration during imaging to obtain exceptional pictures of the shower.

Comet Thatcher is the source of the Lyrid meteor shower, as the Earth intersects its dust trail each April, causing particles to collide with the atmosphere and produce visible flashes across the sky, Dr. Marzouq noted.

He elucidated that the best locations for watching the Lyrid meteor shower are dark, remote areas far from habitable zones and light pollution, with the optimal time for observation extending from Tuesday evening until the break of dawn on Wednesday.