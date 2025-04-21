The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Debuts New Brand Campaign Celebrating The Transformative Power Of Travel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Every voyage with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is crafted to transcend the ordinary, creating moments that stir the soul and leave a lasting impression. "Unlike the Rest" illustrates the brand's commitment to curating voyages that inspire curiosity, foster genuine connections, and unlock life's most meaningful moments. Rooted in the belief that no two voyages or travelers are alike, the campaign highlights the enriching nature of travel through The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's distinctive blend of personalized service, curated itineraries, and immersive cultural experiences.

"At the heart of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is a vision to create truly extraordinary experiences that evoke wonder and enrich the traveler's journey," said Ernesto Fara, President and Chief Financial Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection . "Unlike the Rest" embodies this philosophy, where discovery, connection, and personalization converge to create unforgettable moments that linger long after the voyage ends. As this campaign beautifully captures, travel is a deeply personal and inspirational journey, with boundless possibilities amplified on every voyage with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection."

With cinematic visuals and a lyrical narrative, the campaign portrays exquisite moments that define life aboard The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and invites guests to explore the world with curiosity and intention. By highlighting the emotional and experiential dimensions of travel, the campaign resonates with modern luxury explorers who seek not just a voyage, but a deeper connection to the world and themselves. "Unlike the Rest" spotlights the unexpected and personalized elements of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, attracting travelers who may have never considered a voyage at sea before-offering an experience that feels tailor-made rather than traditional. From intuitive and heartfelt service that anticipates every need to culinary gems and natural wonders in off-the-beaten path destinations, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection crafts uniquely memorable journeys for each guest with tailored experiences that ignite the imagination and leave lasting impressions.

"Our guests approach travel as a quest for discovery and authentic connection-seeking to explore the world's most captivating destinations in a unique way while embracing transformative experiences that awaken the spirit and inspire wonder," said Gaby Aiguesvives, Chief Marketing Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "The 'Unlike the Rest' campaign invites travelers to embark on a voyage that defies the conventional, leaving an indelible mark on the soul."

Since the unveiling of Evrima in October 2022 and Ilma in September 2024, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has redefined the possibilities of luxury hospitality. With the highly anticipated launch of its third superyacht Luminara in July 2025, "Unlike the Rest" serves as the creative expression of the brand's evolution and its continued growth in the ultra-luxury space. With the close of the first quarter, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrates its strongest "WAVE season" booking performance in the company's history, further solidifying its position in the market. As the brand expands its fleet and destinations, including exciting itineraries launching soon in Asia and Alaska, "Unlike the Rest" underscores The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection as an ever-expanding platform for meaningful exploration and inimitable discoveries.

To learn more about the "Unlike the Rest" campaign and explore upcoming voyages, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection .

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection redefines luxury at sea, seamlessly blending the legendary service and refined amenities of The Ritz-Carlton® with the freedom and elegance of yachting. Offering bespoke voyages across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and Alaska, the collection provides exclusive access to sought-after and hidden destinations, paired with serene accommodations, unparalleled onboard experiences, and curated excursions ashore that ignite curiosity and discovery at every turn.

The collection's inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private ocean-view terraces, accommodating up to 298 guests in an intimate and elegant ambiance. Ilma, the second superyacht, debuted in September 2024, spanning 790 feet and showcasing 224 spacious, light-filled accommodations for up to 448 guests, cultivating an extraordinary experience on the water. Luminara, slated to debut in July 2025, will continue this legacy, introducing new itineraries to both iconic cities and secluded harbors.

Each yacht reflects contemporary craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, boasting some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Guests enjoy highly personalized service, world-class dining, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, a signature marina connecting them directly to the ocean, and an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, fostering connection throughout the journey. Private charter options are also available for fully tailored and unforgettable moments at sea. For more information, please visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.