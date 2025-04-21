Outback Steakhouse Launches Hot Wing Roo-Lette - Can You Handle The Heat?

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At Outback Restaurants nationally, diners who ask for the Hot Wing Roo-lette will receive a plate of five wings, with just one firing a KangaROO kick. Guests will spin the wheel to select which wing they'll receive. Once chosen, their first bite will determine if they are the lucky one to receive the one wing packing the heat. For those who are hit with a fiery flame, Outback is offering a limited-edition pin while supplies last.

Outback Steakhouse encourages fans to ask servers for this off-menu item and take on the Hot Wing Roo-lette challenge. Those who dare to participate can record or live-stream their reactions and share on social media with the hashtag #HotWingRooletteChallenge.

Try out Wing Roo-lette starting at just $9.99 at a participating Outback Steakhouse restaurant near you beginning on April 21st for a limited time only. To get in on the spice and learn more, visit Outback Steakhouse's Instagram and TikTok .

