Black Dragon Capitalsm Founder And CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. To Deliver Keynote For A CCG Catalyst And CFO Consulting Partners Exclusive Banking Event During New York Fintech Week

Hernandez Will Deliver an Address Titled "Winning in a New World: Investing in the Future of Banking" and Join as a Panelist on the Discussion "Bet With Purpose: Putting Your Money To Work " on April 24th

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO of the multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments, Black Dragon CapitalSM ("Black Dragon"), will be delivering a Keynote Address titled "Winning in a New World: Investing in the Future of Banking" and joining as a panelist on the discussion titled "Bet With Purpose: Putting Your Money To Work " at an exclusive banking event hosted by CCG Catalyst and CFO Consulting Partners this April 24, 2025 during New York FinTech Week.

Hernandez is an award-winning entrepreneur, successful operating executive and investor, philanthropist, and author. His focus and passion are to advance technology initiatives that specifically enable the active collaboration and connection between individuals, teams, and businesses. Over his decades-long career, he has been a visionary in leading fintech innovation with the creation of community-focused financial solutions like the DNA Platform and payments solution Payveris.

Hernandez' leadership at Black Dragon CapitalSM has led the firm and its portfolio companies to a continued expansion in 2024 through a unique, operationally led approach which combines deep domain expertise with the proven ability to successfully transform and grow companies. Black Dragon works closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies. It emphasizes a focus on high-potential early stage, and mid-market buyout technology companies in Financial Technology (FinTech) with the goal of creating financial technologies to help communities disrupted by digitization.

"Technology is rapidly changing the world, customer expectations, and the banking industry as we know it. Even though we may be facing with new challenges, now is also a prime opportunity to collaborate – to work together and build great technology companies that can positively impact the industry and provide well above market returns for our community," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO, Black Dragon CapitalSM

His keynote will focus on the critical need for banks to adapt and invest wisely in a rapidly changing world, offering a roadmap for navigating disruption while seizing opportunities for growth. The presentation will also preview some of the key concepts from his recently launched book, Digital Tsunami, which debuted earlier this month during NAB Show 2025, the largest Media Industry trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hernandez's perspective is expected to resonate deeply with an audience of banking professionals looking to future proof their institutions.

About Black Dragon CapitalSM

Black Dragon CapitalSM, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology and Credit Union leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

