J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires Geng Ngarmboonanant To Multi-Asset Solutions Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Geng joins J.P. Morgan from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Secretary Janet L. Yellen. In this capacity, Geng served as a key advisor to Secretary Yellen on domestic and international economic policy issues, and played an important role in many of the Treasury Department's top economic initiatives from 2021 to 2025. This includes the response to the pandemic and market events, U.S.-China economic relations, housing and insurance markets, and artificial intelligence.

Jamie Kramer, Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Multi-Asset Solutions , said "We are thrilled to welcome Geng to J.P. Morgan. His extensive background in economic policy will significantly enhance our ability to provide clients with deep, actionable insights. With the evolving global economic landscape, Geng's expertise will be invaluable in helping our clients understand and navigate a period of heightened volatility and uncertainty."

Multi-Asset Solutions is a $440 billion1 business, integrating a team of asset allocation specialists with the breadth and depth of J.P. Morgan's global investment platform, with over 500 investment strategies across asset classes, geographies and investment styles. The group seeks to create portfolios that access opportunities and solve challenges across the ever-changing investing landscape – including customized solutions and well-known strategies such as J.P. Morgan Income Builder, J.P. Morgan Global Allocation and the J.P. Morgan SmartRetirement series of target date funds.

Geng Ngarmboonanant , Managing Director, Global Business and Investment Strategy, Multi-Asset Solutions , said "I'm thrilled to be joining a world-class team at J.P. Morgan that is dedicated to helping clients – from large pension plans to individual retail investors – achieve their financial goals. In today's complex investing environment, it is essential to deliver investment solutions with a clear and incisive view of market, economic, and geopolitical forces that can have a significant impact on investment outcomes."

Biography

Geng Ngarmboonanant is Managing Director, Global Business and Investment Strategy for Multi-Asset Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Previously, Geng served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Secretary Janet L. Yellen at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he advised Secretary Yellen on economic policy and strategic matters. Geng served on the Covid-19 economic crisis response team, and is a recipient of the Treasury Medal. Geng also served on President-elect Joe Biden's presidential transition team and led policy committees for two presidential campaigns. Before his government service, he worked at Bain & Company, and at an investment management startup since acquired by Capital One. Geng graduated from Yale College with a B.A. in Ethics, Politics, and Economics, and he holds a J.D. from Yale Law School. He is based in New York, NY.

1As of March 31, 2025

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management