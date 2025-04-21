Sacred Hour Wellness Spa Relocating To Historic Building In Lakewood

That new home for Sacred Hour's Lakewood spa will be located at 17514 Detroit Avenue, just 1,000 feet east of its current location.

"This historic building, constructed in the 1950s, has a chateau-like charm with its limestone exterior and solid concrete floors complemented by spacious hallways," says Baker.

The new location will be the largest spa in the area and will feature 11 dedicated treatment rooms, a custom 20-person dry sauna, cold plunge, Salt Therapy Lounge, dedicated Korean Scrub Suite and Nail Studio. Guests can also enjoy couples' spaces, The Social Lounge + Bar, private men's and women's locker areas, and a serene outdoor oasis.

Sacred Hour Lakewood has partnered with Cleveland Vegan for Grab n' Go food options and a catering menu for larger events. Offerings will include fresh juices and cocktails, available Monday through Friday, and Saturday.

The new location will carry over the distinctive design aesthetic Sacred Hour is known for. "It plays a crucial role in shaping our clients' overall experience," explained Baker, "because our commitment to creating a serene and inviting atmosphere reflects our holistic approach to wellness."

The new location will also continue to host spa parties for groups of up to 50, making it the perfect destination for intimate celebrations and larger gatherings.

"Our ultimate vision for Sacred Hour is even greater than its refreshed location; We want to become a central hub for wellness, encouraging the community to prioritize their health and well-being through curated services and scientifically proven wellness practices. The new location is crucial in facilitating this vision because it will allow us to create dedicated spaces for workshops and collaborative projects."

Gift cards purchased at the existing Lakewood location will be honored at the new spa. Operations at the Rocky River Sacred Hour location will not be impacted.

