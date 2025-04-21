K-679: A Novel Antibody Drug-Loaded Unimicelle Conjugate With Ultra-High Drug Loading Capacity Demonstrates Superior Efficacy In EGFR-Expressing Solid Tumors
NAGOYA, Japan, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kowa Company, Ltd. (Headquarters: Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan), today announced an upcoming presentation of non-clinical data for K-679, its novel antibody drug-loaded unimicelle conjugate (ADUC) with unprecedented drug loading capacity. The compound, developed using Kowa's proprietary micelle technology, has demonstrated superior efficacy in EGFR-expressing solid tumors compared to conventional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The data will be presented at The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25th-30th, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Presentation Details
Presentation Title: K-679: A novel, ultra-high-DAR antibody drug-loaded unimicelle conjugate (ADUC) enabling more effective treatment in EGFR-expressing solid tumors compared to general ADCs.
Session Title: Novel Drug Delivery Technologies
Presentation Date and Time: April 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST (10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET)
Published Abstract Number: 1798
Presenter: Hideo Yoshida
The abstract of the presentation is available at
#!/20273/presentation/3006 .
More information about the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 can be found on the event website at the following link: AACR Annual Meeting 2025 | Meetings | AACR
About K- 679
K-679 is an Antibody Drug-loaded Unimicelle Conjugate (ADUC), a novel type of ADC using Kowa's proprietary micelle technology, currently at non-clinical stage. The conjugate combines an anti-EGFR antibody with drug (DM1)-loaded unimicelles, which incorporate substantial quantities of payloads into a single-chain polymer. This innovative approach achieves an ultra-high DAR (Drug-to-Antibody Ratio) of approximately 40 DM1 molecules per antibody, significantly higher than conventional ADCs.
In non-clinical studies, K-679 has demonstrated potent anti-tumor effects in xenograft models, outperforming conventional ADCs. Notably, K-679 has shown remarkable efficacy in EGFR‐positive and -negative heterogeneous tumors, exhibiting significant bystander killing effects.
Media Contact:
Ian Mehr
Kowa Research Institute, Inc.
919-433-1600
[email protected]
