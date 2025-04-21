BHAKTA Spirits Celebrates Prolific Spree Of No. 1 Awards, Announcing Limited Release Of Its Annual Bourbon Vintage

House of Vintages Launches 2011 Bourbon - An Ode to The G.O.A.T. Within

POULTNEY, Vt., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BHAKTA Spirits , the world's preeminent House of Vintages, announced today the launch of BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon (SRP $149) - the third edition of the amply awarded brand's annual single vintage bourbon series. This year's expression is the oldest, boldest, and most intricately finished vintage yet presented through the perennial offering. Only 11 barrels will see release.

Distilled in Tennessee, BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon underwent a complex cask finishing process within the BHAKTA-GRISWOLD Spirits Library of the brand's college campus headquarters in Vermont - home to the oldest collection of spirits in the world - which saw the powerful, punchy bourbon graduate through a range of single vintage Armagnac casks curated from the library's 1970s and 1980s verticals.

Highlight finishing barrels included the critically acclaimed vintages of BHAKTA 1973 Armagnac ("No. 1 Spirit in the World," Ultimate Spirits Challenge; "Best in Show" TAG Spirits Awards; 98 Points, IWSC) and BHAKTA 1984 Armagnac ("Best in Show," TAG Spirits Awards, "Best Product By Quality," USA Spirits Ratings).

Also notable among the finishing casks was BHAKTA 1975 Armagnac - this year's annual Golden Anniversary Milestone Release , and the birth vintage of Founder Raj Peter Bhakta , who is known to personally oversee the brand's barrel selection process for all limited release whiskeys.

Bottled at 111 proof and offered at 12 years and 10 months of age, BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon is an unusual distillation of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It represents a major new discovery for whiskey enthusiasts seeking rarity, complexity, and pedigree.

Dubbed "The Number One" as a nod to the brand's legacy-building spree of victories, accolades, trophies, and awards at scores of the world's top spirits judging competitions, BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon celebrates what it means to be No. 1 - an ode to the G.O.A.T. within all of us, and a toast to the champions who reach for the crown.

Recent superlatives for BHAKTA Spirits on the global awards circuit include: "No. 1 Spirit in the World," "Best Whiskey," "Best Bourbon," "Best Single Barrel Bourbon," "Best Distillery," "Armagnac Best of Show," "Brandy Best of Show," "Global Blends Best in Show," "Best Product By Quality," "Best Spirit from France," "Best Packaging," "Rye of the Year," "Rum of the Year," "Brandy of the Year," "Indian Single Malt Whisky of the Year," and "Innovator of the Year." Only one trophy has yet eluded the ornately decorated House of Vintages - an award for winning awards.

"George Washington. Michael Jordan. Julius Caesar. Muhammad Ali. This limited edition release of BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon celebrates what it means to be No. 1," says Founder Raj Peter Bhakta . "That's you. That's me. That's all of us. Why settle for a participation trophy? Don't get tired of winning. 'The Number One' is an old, bold, and powerful bourbon - Babe Ruth meets Napoleon - a no-training-wheels thumper uniting American whiskey bravado with the timeless sophistication of Armagnac, France's crown jewel. Taste it and you'll see why BHAKTA Spirits has won more No. 1 awards across more categories than just about any other brand. This one's for the top dog in all of us."

Everyone gets a trophy, but not everyone gets them all. Few stay on top forever; heavy lies the crown. So enjoy the fleeting taste of greatness now - your position as "The Number One" may not be everlasting, just as BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon will only be here for but a brief, passing moment before it's gone for good. Let the bottle be your trophy. Look out for number one.

About BHAKTA 2011 Bourbon (SRP $149)



Aged 12 Years, 10 months

12-month Armagnac Cask finish

Released at 111 proof | 55.5% ABV

84% Corn, 8% Rye, 8% Malted Barley

Distilled in Tennessee

Finished and bottled by hand in Vermont Limited release of 11 barrels

Tasting Notes



Aspect: Golden Orange

Nose: Vanilla fudge, caramel, butterscotch

Palate: Dark brown sugar, smoky oak staves, burnt caramel Finish: Dark chocolate with a hint of lemon zest

About BHAKTA Spirits

BHAKTA Spirits is the world's preeminent House of Vintages. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Raj Peter Bhakta - also the founder of WhistlePig Whiskey and Hogsworth Bourbon - BHAKTA offers an ultra-luxury spirits portfolio of limited-release single vintage whiskeys, brandies, rums, and blends, anchored by its ancient and awe-inspiring Armagnac holdings dating back to 1868. An innovator in the experiential hospitality space, BHAKTA's destinations include historic properties in France, Vermont, and Florida. BHAKTA Spirits is headquartered on its BHAKTA-GRISWOLD Campus in Poultney, VT, the former site of Green Mountain College.

