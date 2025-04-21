Haoxi Health Technology Limited Launches Customized Livestreaming Agency Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the“Company” or“HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, announced that Beijing Haoxi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Haoxi Beijing”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched its customized livestreaming agency strategy and is progressing partnership discussions on personalized livestreaming agency services with several long-term clients of medical aesthetics, marking a new strategic step in the Company's business development roadmap.

Driven by the growing demand for personalized and high-quality services in the healthcare and medical aesthetics sectors, and in response to evolving macro-consumption trends, Haoxi Beijing has officially launched its livestreaming agency services. This offering comes after the Company's successful establishment of a stable advertising delivery model built on long-term client servicing experience. The new service covers a full-cycle, closed-loop approach-from pre-campaign planning and livestream initiation to post-campaign analysis-tailored especially for the booming“light medical aesthetics” segment, including laser and injection-based treatments. It is designed to integrate evolving consumer behaviors with platform-specific operational strategies.

Mr. Zhen Fan, Chairman and CEO of Haoxi Health Technology Limited, commented:“Our foray into customized livestreaming services is a natural extension of HAO's mission to offer precise, efficient, and innovative marketing solutions to the healthcare sector.

“The launch of the customized livestreaming agency strategy marks a key milestone in HAO's expansion into customized livestreaming marketing solutions. Within the partnership framework under discussion, Haoxi Beijing will provide clients with a comprehensive suite of services, including account setup, content planning, short video marketing, livestream ad strategy, and platform resource integration-all aimed at supporting long-term brand building and improving online conversion rates.”

Haoxi Health Technology Limited is a Beijing-headquartered online marketing solution provider in China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company's growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers.

