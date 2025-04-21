Notice Of Court Decision

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-21 10:00:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 21 April, Tallinn District Court passed a judgement, satisfying partially the appeal submitted by Jazz Pesulad OÜ, Olerex AS, Hotell Euroopa OÜ, EfTEN SPV2 OÜ, EfTEN Sky OÜ, Kadrioru Ärikeskus OÜ, Solaris Keskus AS, Hotell Olümpia AS and Central Hotell OÜ against AS Tallinna Vesi. The decision of the District Court annulled the previous decision of the county court and sent the case to the same county court for a new review.

On 11 April 2023, the Harju County Court dismissed the claim by which Jazz Pesulad OÜ, Olerex AS, Hotel Euroopa OÜ, EfTEN SPV2 OÜ, EfTEN Sky OÜ, Kadrioru Ärikeskus OÜ, Solaris Keskus AS, Hotell Olümpia AS and Central Hotell OÜ against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the water services consumed.

On 21 April 2025, Tallinn District Court passed a judgement, which annulled the 11 April 2023 decision of the county court and sends the case to the same county court for a new review.

According to the authorised representative of Tallinna Vesi attorney-at-law Tanel Kalaus, the decision of the Tallinn District Court is an expected decision, which follows the guidelines given by the Supreme Court in another similar case (Tallinn University of Technology vs. Tallinna Vesi, civil case No 2-22-10417) (Look at Company ́s earlier announcement on this topic here The Supreme Court partially satisfied the cassation of Tallinn University of Technology ). Since the county court in the claim qualified the applicants' claim as a claim for unjust enrichment, the same county court will have to assess the presumptions of the applicants' contractual claim for damages and also give its assessment of the limitation period when it re-examines the case.

On Tallinna Vesi ́s opinion, the ongoing proceedings of action have no significant impact on the company ́s financial results.

Melika Kiilmaa
General Counsel
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 62 62 200
...


