Butane Market Projected To Reach USD 163.23 Billion By 2032 | Expanding LPG Applications And Petrochemical Demand Propel Market Growth
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 105.84 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 163.23 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 4.93% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|. By Application (Residential/Commercial, Industrial, Auto Fuel, Refinery, Chemical Feedstock, Petrochemicals, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Growing demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in residential and commercial sectors drives the butane market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Application
Residential/Commercial accounted for the largest share of the market at approximately 42% in 2023. This extends mainly to residential cooking and heating applications, as this drives a large portion of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) growth in this area. As a pure LPG fraction, it's very efficient in heat, economic, and clean combustion, and so widely used in domestic kitchens, restaurants, hotels & commercial establishments. Subsidies and policies in favor of LPG in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil will also help maintain high butane levels. Furthermore, an increase in urban population, improved accessibility to the gas distribution network, and a rise in per capita income at the household and commercial levels were the driving forces in the growth of LPG in the residential and commercial sectors. Butane resonates particularly with residential and commercial sectors, so it has a stronger hold because of the ongoing exodus from traditional biomass and coal to environmental and low-carbon alternative fuels.
If You Need Any Customization on Butane Market Report, I nquire Now @
Regional Analysis
In 2023, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest butane market, accounting for 38% of the global revenue share. This dominance is underpinned by a massive demand for LPG in residential sectors, particularly in India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The region's industrial expansion, increasing urbanization rates, and proactive government policies to promote clean cooking fuels are major catalysts. In addition, the availability of low-cost feedstock, rising petrochemical manufacturing, and significant investments in refining and processing facilities are propelling market growth.
Countries like China and India are leading global LPG consumption and continue to invest heavily in infrastructure development, including LPG terminals, storage facilities, and transportation networks. These developments provide a positive outlook for butane producers and suppliers in the region.
Meanwhile, North America and Europe are also significant markets, driven by strong petrochemical industries, advancements in fuel blending technologies, and increasing LPG exports. Stringent environmental policies promoting clean energy sources have further strengthened butane demand in these regions.
Recent Developments
- In 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. completed the expansion of its NGL fractionation facility in Mont Belvieu, Texas, boosting butane processing capacity to meet rising domestic and export demands. In 2024, Chevron Phillips Chemical announced a new petrochemical complex in Orange, Texas, with integrated steam cracking units utilizing butane as a key feedstock, expected to be operational by 2026. In 2024, Indian Oil Corporation revealed plans to invest in a large-scale LPG bottling plant in West Bengal, India, to cater to the increasing rural demand for LPG, thereby enhancing butane consumption regionally.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Butane Market Segmentation, By Application
8. Regional Analysis
9. Company Profiles
10. Use Cases and Best Practice
11. Conclusion
Related Reports:
Maleic Anhydride Market Size Report 2024-2032
n-Butanol Market Share & Future Growth by 2032
Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market Trends & Forecast to 2032
Natural Refrigerants Market Demand Analysis by 2032
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment