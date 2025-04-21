Kham's House From Grief To Grace: One Mother’S Mission To Support Young Cancer Warriors Now Celebrates Three Years Of Hope
“Resilient and Radiant: Kischa Dawson-Howard, MSW, stands proudly as the founder of Kham's House-turning heartbreak into healing for hundreds of families facing adolescent cancer in Dallas-Fort Worth.”
Bridging a Critical Gap in Cancer Care for Young Adults
AYA cancer patients-typically ages 15 to 39-often fall into a care gap, aging out of pediatric services but not yet served by adult systems. Kham's House uniquely fills this void by offering:
- Reduced-cost or free lodging for families traveling for treatment Fertility preservation support (often not covered by insurance) Compassion kits and healing journals for emotional wellness Future programs : caregiver support, grief counseling, expressive therapy (art, music, cooking)
Each service is grounded in the nonprofit's core values: Courage, Care, Compassion, and Comfort .
A Home-Like Haven Amid Crisis
Though Kham's House is working toward a permanent facility near Parkland Hospital, the organization has already created a deeply nurturing experience:
Kham's House also operates Kham's Legacy Candles and custom journals , two social ventures that fund services while celebrating Kham's passion for creativity, cooking, and calm.
Built by Community, Sustained by Love
Kham's House recently completed its third cohort in the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Social Innovation Incubator and is seeking:
- Board Members Corporate & community partners, Volunteers for care kit assembly and special events
A Call to Action: Help Us Serve 20% More Families by the End of 2025
Over 500 AYA patients are diagnosed with cancer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area every year. Many travel hundreds of miles to receive specialized care. Kham's House aims to increase its capacity to meet that need and invites the public to help light the way.
“A Legacy of Love: Kischa Dawson-Howard channels her son's light through service. Her mission-ensure no young cancer patient or parent ever feels alone in their journey.”
About Kham's House
Kham's House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (Tax ID: 88-1412565) offering lodging, emotional care, and practical support to adolescents and young adults facing cancer and serious diseases. Inspired by the life of Khamron“Kham” Dawson, the organization honors his legacy through healing, dignity, and unwavering compassion.
To support, volunteer, or learn more, visit
Media Inquiries: ... | 469-580-5574
