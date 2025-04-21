Sri Lanka Marks Sixth Anniversary Of Deadly Easter Terrorist Attacks

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, April 21 (IANS) Sri Lanka on Monday marked the sixth anniversary of the horrific terrorist Easter attacks in the country, which claimed the lives of over 270 people and injured more than 500 others.

The suicide bombings were carried out by an Islamic extremist group, targeting Christian churches and luxury hotels in Colombo on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Commemorating the victims, a series of memorial events were held across the island nation with a special focus on Christian churches.

The Sri Lankan Catholic community, led by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, slammed efforts to suppress the truth surrounding the deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks, through certain government institutions, even today.

Ranjith's remarks came during the main memorial service held on Monday morning at St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, marking the sixth anniversary of the coordinated bombings, Lankan news website Ada Derana reported.

Expressing concern, Cardinal Ranjith further asserted that the prevailing legal framework and the inertia of certain officials have created serious obstacles to progress, despite Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's sincere commitment to justice and the appointment of a team of high-ranking officials to lead the effort.

He further urged the Lankan President to ensure that the blood of the innocent should not be forgotten and the full truth behind the attacks be uncovered.

"It is our sincere hope, President, that you will not allow this national tragedy to be buried by time. Justice must prevail, and all those involved must be held accountable," Cardinal Ranjith said.

Meanwhile, addressing an election rally in Polonnaruwa on Sunday, President Dissanayake described the Easter Sunday attacks of 2019 as the greatest tragedy ever exploited to seize political power.

"It was on Easter Sunday 2019 that the greatest tragedy, used as a tool to seize power, took place," he alleged.

The report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks was also formally submitted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sri Lanka on Sunday for further investigations.

According to the Lankan Minister of Public Security, Ananda Wijepala, the report was delivered by the Secretary to the President, following a directive from President Dissanayake.

In an Easter message on Sunday Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, with the Christian community, and with all citizens who continue to seek truth and justice remembering the horrific events of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

"As a government, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that justice is served. Ongoing efforts to investigate the attacks and uncover all truths without obstruction or delay remain a top priority. Accountability, transparency, and genuine justice are essential to honouring the memory of the victims and restoring public trust. Let us move forward with strength and unity, upholding the dignity of every life and working toward a future where everyone deserves equality and justice," the PM said in a statement.