Google Pays Up Rs 20 Crore To Settle Android TV Antitrust Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Google has paid up a penalty of Rs 20.24 crore to settle its case with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over the alleged unfair business practices and abuse of dominance by the US tech giant in India's Android TV segment.

This is the first case to be settled under the amended Competition Act, wherein settlement and commitment provisions were introduced in 2023, according to a CCI statement on Monday.

After receiving a complaint, CCI had ordered a detailed probe in 2021.

Later, Google proposed to settle the case and CCI considered the settlement proposal and observed that under the "New India Agreement", Google will provide a standalone licence for the Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in India, thereby, removing the requirement to bundle these services or impose default placement conditions, the CCI statement said.

"Additionally, by waiving the need for valid Android Compatibility Commitments for devices shipped into India that do not include Google apps, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) can now sell and develop incompatible Android devices without violating the Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA)," CCI further stated.

The regulator said it has accepted the settlement proposal.

The case involved alleged abuse of dominance in smart TV software, highlighting the need for exercising regulatory control over global tech firms to ensure fair competition in the market.

The settlement brings to a close an investigation that started after two individuals filed complaints accusing Google of forcing television manufacturers to accept restrictive terms in exchange for access to the Android TV operating system.

The main case against Google was that the tech giant misused its dominant position by enforcing restrictive agreements on OEMs, including bundling the Play Store with Android TV and blocking the development or use of competing versions of the operating system. These actions, the CCI said,“curbed competition and placed unrelated obligations on Original Equipment Manufacturers, ultimately stifling innovation.